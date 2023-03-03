Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
FOREIGN EXCHANGE

IMF FX proposal might be fix in search of problem

Paul Golden
March 03, 2023
Share

The IMF will have its work cut out generating support for its proposal for a multilateral platform for cross-border payments and related foreign-exchange transactions.

brick-plaster-fix-960.jpg
Photo: Pixabay

In early November 2022, the IMF published a working paper on a multi-currency exchange and contracting platform (known as X-C) that the authors said could reduce the cost of FX transactions.

X-C envisages a multi-currency environment where intermediaries act as broker-dealers and compete to attract trade from clients. The proposal describes multi-currency auctions as a robust solution that generates competitive outcomes and can be implemented entirely through smart contracts.

The proposal allows for centralized order-book exchanges for dealers, but with dealers also competing on the common platform. It advocates that all participants should be allowed to act as dealers and offer terms of trade on the platform and that posted prices should be hard commitments, with dealers not allowed to renege from their announced terms of trade.

The IMF suggests the centralization of information and exchange of FX trading could contribute to improving markets by boosting transparency and by creating incentives to increase competition.

However, Andrea Michael, director of institutional sales at StoneX Pro, suggests that the existing FX market is already pretty efficient in terms of pricing, and that conclusions around cost are often drawn based on very narrow definitions.

“For


To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

FOREIGN EXCHANGE Foreign Exchange
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.