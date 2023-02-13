Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
WEALTH

Deutsche’s private bank-powered turnaround continues apace

Elliot Wilson
February 13, 2023
Share

Four years ago, Christian Sewing set out to give the German bank new direction. His plan, based on income-rich services like private banking, continues to surprise and succeed. Euromoney caught up with the head of International Private Bank, Claudio de Sanctis, to discuss last year’s financials and his plans in Asia and the Middle East.

Claudio-de-Sanctis-Deutsche-960.jpg
Claudio de Sanctis, International Private Bank

There’s nothing like a bank turnaround plan that actually turns a bank around.

In 2019, Deutsche Bank posted a loss of €5.7 billion ($6.08 billion), taking into account payments for additional tier-one bonds.

In 2022, the German lender posted net profit of… €5.7 billion. That was a 15-year high that beat analyst predictions by more than €1 billion.

Yes, that number was aided by a €1.4 billion deferred tax revaluation that boosted its post-tax return on average tangible shareholders’ equity to 9.4%. But it’s also what happens when you set out a plan that you have the patience and fortitude to execute.

Overhaul

Nearly four years ago, chief executive Christian Sewing embarked on a voyage to overhaul a lumbering financial behemoth that had lost its sense of identity and destiny, by making it relevant and competitive again.

He pledged not to ask shareholders for more money, or to merge with Commerzbank. He shed businesses that weren’t profitable enough – notably shutting down a majority of equities sales and trading – and shifted resources to facets of the business in which the bank could lead.


To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

WEALTH WealthDeutsche BankGermanyWestern Europe
Elliot Wilson headshot.jpg
Elliot Wilson
Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor
Elliot Wilson is Greater China editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.