Middle East’s best private bank for high-net-worth individuals 2023: QNB

March 30, 2023
QNB Private was the first private bank established in Qatar, but its offering for clients, particularly high net-worth individuals, spans the Middle East. QNB is the largest bank in Qatar, with a 30% market share, and has a global network that covers 31 countries on three continents.

The proposal for HNW individuals includes international investment services, real estate and advisory both domestic and international, as well as international mortgages and offshore banking, from centres including QNB Private Banking Suisse and QNB Private Banking Paris and London.

The judges are particularly impressed by its digital offerings. In 2022, alongside the wider bank, QNB Private brought in a number of innovations, such as during Doha’s Smart City Expo 2023 in March the bank unveiled a host of digital offerings and payments innovations, including RippleNet.

QNB Private has demonstrated its focus on the customer experience

This is added to a host of integrated financial services, including QNBPay wallet, QR Pay, WeChat, Whatsapp and e-gift vouchers on SMS.

