The world’s best private bank for ESG investing 2023: Bank of Singapore

Bank of Singapore (BoS) put a strong focus on environmental, social and governance in 2022, and that focus has certainly paid off. Over the last four years, the bank’s ESG investments business has more than tripled, thanks to a host of new sustainable product offerings.

The judging panel is impressed not only by the quality of the bank’s sustainable products, but also the wide range of initiatives it has taken on.

“A lot of work and effort has been done by the Bank of Singapore to position itself as the leading private bank for ESG investing,” one judge points out. "Unlike many competitors which appear to have one key strength (such as innovation and technology), this contestant has tried to approach impact investing from many different angles."

Last year, BoS launched its own world ESG equity mandate portfolio, a focused and thematic approach to sustainable investing aimed at delivering long-term value for investors.