Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AWARDS

The world’s best private bank for wealth transfer/succession planning 2023: Credit Suisse

March 30, 2023
Share
Euromoney Private Banking Awards

Full Results

pb global tc-960.jpg
Logo © 2023 Euromoney
March 31, 2023

“Deciding how and when to pass wealth on to future generations can be difficult to navigate.” So it is that Credit Suisse, in drily understated Swiss fashion, frames the immensely complex challenge of how to successfully transfer wealth from one generation to the next.

Wealth transfer and succession planning are two sides of the same coin. Without enough of the latter there is too little of the former. And while it might seem easy for wealth to be passed from parent to child, it is a lot harder than you would think.

As the bank notes, 70% of families fail to transfer wealth successfully to the next generation. Even so, just 57% of primary wealth-holders say they have drafted any kind of plan to ensure wealth isn’t lost or frittered away by the next generation on inheritance.

Viola-Werner-Credit-Suisse-960.jpg
Viola Steinhoff Werner

All of this matters.

To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

AWARDS PB awardsCredit Suisse