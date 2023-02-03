Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
FOREIGN EXCHANGE

FX: What next for the dollar?

Paul Golden
February 03, 2023
Share

While no one is willing to bet the farm on anything other than dollar depreciation in 2023, mixed messages from the Fed, and economic and political uncertainty elsewhere mean the greenback could yet defy expectations.

dollar-bloody-nose-black-eye-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

October’s meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Washington took place in similar circumstances to the 1985 Plaza Accord. Japan, West Germany, France and the UK – at the time the world’s largest economies after the US and the Soviet Union – had seen their currencies depreciate by around 50% against the dollar during the first half of the 1980s on the back of high US interest rates and a strong economy.

In the weeks leading up to the G20 gathering in 2022, sterling had hit its lowest level against the dollar since the mid-1980s and the yen had not been as weak since the late 1990s.

The Fed is nearing the end of its rate hike cycle and while global growth is slowing, it could bottom in the coming months
Paul Mackel, HSBC
Paul-MackelHSBC-2023-960.jpg

Any optimism that the October get-together of monetary policy-setters would result in the US sticking a pin in the dollar bubble was short-lived.


To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

FOREIGN EXCHANGE United StatesForeign Exchange
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.