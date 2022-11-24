The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
TREASURY

Embedded finance arms race intensifies as banks eye opportunity

Paul Golden
November 24, 2022
Share

The early dominance of embedded finance and banking-as-a-service by fintechs is now being challenged by established financial institutions.

US-dollar-jigsaw-eyes-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

Publicis Sapient’s recently forecast that embedded-finance revenues would increase by more than 40% annually through to 2025. Unsurprisingly, therefore, banking groups are now increasing their focus on providing these third-party services.

According to banking technology provider BankFi, there is a war waging for who – or perhaps even what – will be the ‘front door’ for the digital services required to run a business.

Christoffer_Malmer_SEB-960.jpg
Christoffer Malmer, SEBx

In October, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group announced plans to expand its embedded-finance business in southeast Asia, while NatWest entered into a strategic partnership with Vodeno Group to create a new banking-as-a-service (BaaS) business in the UK.

Just a few weeks earlier, HSBC introduced what it described as the only solution that embeds banking services into a cloud enterprise resource planning system in conjunction with Oracle NetSuite.

Head of platforms, Aman Narain, says the bank is enthusiastic about a broad spectrum of BaaS opportunities, from automating account payables to making FX services available to customers of banks who are unable to do it themselves, to supporting customers’ sellers on a supply chain with point-of-sale solutions that enable them to get credit and keep growing their business.

“There


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

TREASURY TreasuryFintech
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.