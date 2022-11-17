The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE

FXPA’s Lowry on bringing an FX angle to the CFTC

Paul Golden
November 17, 2022
Share

State Street’s Chip Lowry, a board member and former chair of the Foreign Exchange Professionals Association, talks to Euromoney about his new role on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s market risk advisory committee.

Chip-Lowry-State-Street-high-res-960.jpg

In September, the Foreign Exchange Professionals Association (FXPA) announced that Chip Lowry – a senior managing director at State Street and former chair of the association – had been selected as a member of the Market Risk Advisory Committee of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the US.

The committee advises the CFTC on matters relating to the evolution of market structures and movement of risk across clearing houses, exchanges, intermediaries, market makers and end-users, examining systemic issues that threaten the stability of the derivatives markets and other financial markets and making recommendations on how to improve market structure and mitigate risk.

Given that the FXPA was established to engage with regulators and policymakers, the body has much to gain from getting a seat at the CFTC’s table.

“The market risk advisory committee represents an important forum for the industry and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to confer on issues that impact financial markets,” Lowry tells Euromoney.

The FXPA is the only industry organization that represents the combined views of liquidity providers, buy-side firms, trading platforms and exchanges
Chip Lowry, FXPA

The newest member of the CFTC committee comes with a deep knowledge of the foreign exchange industry, market and infrastructure acquired over more than three decades at State Street.

“Regulation

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

FOREIGN EXCHANGE North AmericaUnited StatesForeign Exchange
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.