CAPITAL MARKETS

No-action action: Why Mersinger wants the CFTC to stop wasting its time

Mark Baker
October 18, 2022
Regulators often rely on giving relief when market participants or products fall between different jurisdictions or certification is unavoidably delayed. But one US regulator is getting fed up with having to do the same thing over and over again, and is calling for rules to be fixed instead of being endlessly patched up.

Summer Mersinger is losing her patience. As one of the commissioners of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), she has just watched commission staff issue another no-action letter to Korea Exchange (KRX) to allow it to continue to offer contracts based on the Korea Composite Stock Index 200 (Kospi 200) to qualified institutional buyers in the US.

The no-action letter, which was issued yesterday, takes effect on October 24 and lasts for one month, during which time the CFTC will continue its review and potential formal certification of the contracts, which are due to move again into the exclusive regulatory orbit of the CFTC.

Mersinger’s complaint is that such work is a waste of time and resources. It is less than a year since the CFTC had to issue an almost identical no-action letter to cover the possibility of a certification time-lag the previous time that the commission took responsibility for the products.

The problem stems partly from the way that regulatory responsibilities are parcelled out. The CFTC is tasked with regulating contracts on indices deemed to be broad-based rather than narrow-based.

CAPITAL MARKETS Asia PacificSouth KoreaNorth AmericaUnited StatesCapital MarketsRegulation
Mark Baker
Deputy editor
Mark Baker is deputy editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.