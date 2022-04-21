The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Banks support innovative sustainability-linked loan for Sopra Steria

Peter Lee
April 21, 2022
If the French company cuts greenhouse gas emissions, it will use savings on loan margin to finance sustainability projects: if it doesn’t, its banks will fund them.

In April, Sopra Steria, the European technology, consulting and digital services company, signed an innovative €1.1 billion credit line, arranged by Crédit Agricole CIB and LCL, a retail bank subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group.

The annual margin will be indexed to a single non-financial key performance indicator (KPI) targeting a reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across the company’s supply chain.

Many sustainability-linked loans incorporate several KPIs, often spanning social and governance as well as environmental targets.

“Sopra Steria has a very robust corporate social responsibility strategy with many social and governance components,” Nathalie Sarel, head of sustainable banking, SME and mid-cap companies at Crédit Agricole CIB, tells Euromoney. “But with this financing, it wanted in particular to highlight its strategy to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2028 and its SBTi-approved long-term decarbonization commitments.

“It has set ambitious intermediate targets to reduce scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions per employee over the lifetime of the financing.”

Financial institutions are critical players in driving real-economy emissions reductions through investments and lending activities
Luiz Fernando do Amaral, SBTi. Photo: SBTi
Luiz-Fernando-do-Amaral-credit-SBTi-585.jpg

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the global body enabling businesses to set emissions-reduction targets in line with climate science, published its Net-Zero Foundations for Financial Institutions paper in April.


Tags

ESG FranceWestern EuropeCredit AgricoleESGSocially Responsible InvestmentImpact Investing
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
