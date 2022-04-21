Banks support innovative sustainability-linked loan for Sopra Steria

In April, Sopra Steria, the European technology, consulting and digital services company, signed an innovative €1.1 billion credit line, arranged by Crédit Agricole CIB and LCL, a retail bank subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group.

The annual margin will be indexed to a single non-financial key performance indicator (KPI) targeting a reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across the company’s supply chain.

Many sustainability-linked loans incorporate several KPIs, often spanning social and governance as well as environmental targets.

“Sopra Steria has a very robust corporate social responsibility strategy with many social and governance components,” Nathalie Sarel, head of sustainable banking, SME and mid-cap companies at Crédit Agricole CIB, tells Euromoney. “But with this financing, it wanted in particular to highlight its strategy to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2028 and its SBTi-approved long-term decarbonization commitments.

“It has set ambitious intermediate targets to reduce scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions per employee over the lifetime of the financing.”

Financial institutions are critical players in driving real-economy emissions reductions through investments and lending activities Luiz Fernando do Amaral, SBTi. Photo: SBTi

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the global body enabling businesses to set emissions-reduction targets in line with climate science, published its Net-Zero Foundations for Financial Institutions paper in April.