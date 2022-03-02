The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Foreign Exchange

China’s recent hands-off approach to renminbi fluctuation could change

By Paul Golden
March 02, 2022
Chinese policymakers may have become more relaxed about fluctuations in the yuan, but no one should doubt their willingness to intervene if the currency moves too far in either direction.

In September, the Chinese yuan started rising. In October, Pan Gongsheng, the deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) and administrator of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (Safe), stated that the renminbi exchange rate would remain stable. Safe’s deputy administrator, Wang Chunying, described China’s foreign exchange transactions as rational and orderly, adding that persistent appreciation or depreciation was unlikely.

In a research note published in mid-November, HSBC’s global head of FX research referred to optimism that China’s regulatory crackdown was taking a breather as one of the reasons why the RMB might stay strong in the near term.

Yet just days later, it was reported that the China Foreign Exchange Committee had told commercial banks they faced investigation if their proprietary trading volumes increased by a certain amount in total or relative to what they executed on behalf of clients.

Geoff Yu, BNY Mellon Markets

And with global markets sent into turmoil at the time of writing after Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, it remains to be seen how Chinese authorities will respond to fresh volatility.

Tags

Foreign Exchange Foreign ExchangeChinaRMBAsia Pacific
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
