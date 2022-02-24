Ukraine invasion triggers ‘seismic’ market volatility

Photo: Reuters Photo: Reuters

In the film of the Big Short, two youngsters in a garage run a hedge fund that they explain bets on bad things happening that most people don’t want to think about and so under-price the risk of.

It is a fictionalized account of Cornwall Capital, a family office that author Michael Lewis identified as one of the very few investors to see the all-consuming rot in sub-prime and bet against the US mortgage market in the run-up to the great financial crisis.

Heightened volatility … shows markets had not fully priced in the likelihood of deeper conflict Mark Haefele, UBS Wealth

On Thursday, Russian troops invaded Ukraine and markets seemed to be surprised.

Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Wealth Management, notes: “Heightened volatility on the escalation of the conflict shows markets had not fully priced in the likelihood of deeper conflict.”

Investors, encouraged by most sell-side analysts, had been clinging to the hope of a diplomatic solution on the grounds that a military assault might not be in the best economic and financial interests of Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, personally or the Russian people.

