Inflation threatens to savage financial markets

As well as a deadly illness, Covid has also unleashed inflation into a world that does not know how to cope with it.

Diseases, like wars, create a shortage of labour. After years of decline, wages are picking up once more. So are the prices of energy, durable goods, housing and food. The spectre of inflation is darkening the outlook for investors everywhere as they search for a place to put their money and generate a real return in 2022.

Markets appear calm so far. But spreading across the buyside and the sellside is the uneasy sense of a long cycle coming to an end, with the big sell-offs soon to start.

Higher