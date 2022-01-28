The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Fintech

J Christopher Giancarlo to advise CoinFund

By Peter Lee
January 28, 2022
Share

The former CFTC chair who first authorized bitcoin futures sees regulatory complexities ahead for crypto, blockchain and DeFi companies.

crypto-regulation-hammer-coins-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

In January, CoinFund, founded in 2015 and one of the most prominent investors focused on blockchain technology, digital assets, decentralized finance and web 3.0, announced a new strategic adviser.

J Christopher Giancarlo, nominated a commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in 2014 by president Barack Obama and then as its chairman in 2017 by president Donald Trump, will advise the venture capital firm on matters of policy.

The news comes as regulators around the world struggle to keep pace with the rapid growth of cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and stablecoins, as well as with the increasing links between regulated financial firms with traditional investor customers and these new asset classes that first emerged on a separate, decentralized and regulatory-resistant market infrastructure.

Giancarlo’s term at the head of the CFTC will be remembered for the authorization of the first bitcoin futures in late 2017.

Giancarlo reflects on this pivotal moment now that Gary Gensler, chairman of the SEC, has finally responded to the relentless pressure to authorize cash-settled bitcoin exchange-traded funds, by instead approving ETFs based on bitcoin futures.

“I find some vindication in the SEC favouring a product based on the bitcoin futures market, which has been up and running for four years now,” Giancarlo tells Euromoney.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Fintech United StatesFintechCryptocurrenciesBlockchainBitcoinRegulation
Share
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree