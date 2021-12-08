The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Opinion

Quotes of the month

December 08, 2021
December 2021/January 2022

“It’s about Hong Kong, China and the rest of Asia. I want growth on all fronts. I’m investing to get that growth to become reality”

Noel Quinn, CEO of HSBC, is looking further afield for growth


“For monetary policy to be effective against inflation, it needs to be on-time. That’s going to be a tall order”

The world’s central banks have a profound challenge to meet, according to Paco Ybarra, chief executive of the Institutional Clients Group at Citi


“Most of our clients are now seeing demand picking up. The fact that there are bottlenecks in the supply chain is a frustration”

Andy Halford, Standard Chartered’s CFO, summarizes the global theme in supply-chain finance


“In a relatively short period, a bank using Sofr for consumer and corporate lending, but not using overnight Treasury rates for funding, bled capital”

Preparing for the transition away from Libor has been an interesting process, says Paul Forrester, partner at Mayer Brown


“1MDB eventually led me to a choice I long wanted to avoid: between standing up for my father’s reputation and being loyal to my brother”






