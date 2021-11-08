The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Nazir Razak: Reflections on CIMB, 1MDB and a family name

Nazir-Razak-colourful-background-960.jpg

Nazir Razak, who built CIMB from an obscure Malaysian merchant bank to a pan-regional universal player, is the youngest of five brothers. The eldest, Najib, was the prime minister who was convicted for his role in the 1MDB scandal. That pitted the two against one another. In the background of the brothers’ opposition was the legacy of their father.

By Chris Wright
November 08, 2021
Share

You couldn’t have had a closer ring-side seat to the political and financial evolution of Malaysia than Nazir Razak did without actually being in the ring. Which, increasingly, he was.

Son of Malaysia’s second prime minister, brother of its fifth, against whom he ended up in direct opposition over the 1MDB scandal, along the way Nazir built one of southeast Asia’s most powerful banks out of extremely modest foundations.

It has been quite a journey, and Nazir (given the number of Razaks in this story, and the Malaysian custom, we will go by first names) has now immortalized it in a book, 'What’s in a name'.

Jump to:

  • Nazir on Mahathir

    • It is going to rattle some cages, particularly in the family; among other things it makes clear the increasingly fractious relationship that Nazir, the youngest of five, and his other brothers had with Najib as they realized just how much their eldest-sibling-and-prime-minister knew about the devastating 1MDB scandal.

    But that name, Razak, starts with Abdul Razak.

    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    Banking BankingAsia PacificMalaysiaFeatures
    Share
    Chris Wright
    Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree