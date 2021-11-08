Nazir Razak: Reflections on CIMB, 1MDB and a family name

You couldn’t have had a closer ring-side seat to the political and financial evolution of Malaysia than Nazir Razak did without actually being in the ring. Which, increasingly, he was.

Son of Malaysia’s second prime minister, brother of its fifth, against whom he ended up in direct opposition over the 1MDB scandal, along the way Nazir built one of southeast Asia’s most powerful banks out of extremely modest foundations.

It has been quite a journey, and Nazir (given the number of Razaks in this story, and the Malaysian custom, we will go by first names) has now immortalized it in a book, 'What’s in a name'.

It is going to rattle some cages, particularly in the family; among other things it makes clear the increasingly fractious relationship that Nazir, the youngest of five, and his other brothers had with Najib as they realized just how much their eldest-sibling-and-prime-minister knew about the devastating 1MDB scandal.

But that name, Razak, starts with Abdul Razak.