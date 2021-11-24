The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Colm Kelleher: UBS picks an outsider with staying power

November 24, 2021
The Morgan Stanley veteran is a sound pick, but is an old-school investment banker the right person to run the world’s largest wealth manager?

Colm Kelleher is choosing a good time to join UBS, but time will tell if he is the right fit as the next chairman of the Swiss wealth management giant.

The Ireland-born investment banker will succeed Axel Weber when the latter’s mandate ends in April 2022.

Kelleher has all the right credentials, yet is also a surprise pick. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1989, running the bond-trading desk in London before moving to New York and rising to the position of chief financial officer, then president.

He played a key role in the global financial crisis, helping the Wall Street bank pivot to wealth management and downsize its investment bank. After stepping down in March 2019, he retained the role of senior adviser to chief executive James Gorman.

Now he is back on the frontline of banking, chairing one of Europe’s biggest lenders and the world’s leading force in wealth management.

What makes Kelleher a good choice? He is clearly a safe pair of hands.


