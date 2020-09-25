The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Macaskill on markets: Is Axel Weber the Otto von Bismarck of banking?

By Jon Macaskill
September 25, 2020
The chairman of UBS seems determined to force a wave of European banking consolidation. A merger of his firm with Credit Suisse may not be possible, but other deals are likely.

Otto-von-Bismarck-statue-Germany-R-960.jpg
The Bismarck Memorial in Berlin

Axel Weber’s views on the need for European bank mergers have achieved unusual prominence recently.

One media report revealing board level discussion of a possible merger between UBS and Credit Suisse was followed by a separate article disclosing that Weber has a wish list of potential partners that also features Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas.

Then at a Bank of America financial services conference in late September, a trio of senior bankers used their virtual appearances to echo the opinion that European banking consolidation is inevitable.

Two of these executives – Credit Suisse chief executive Thomas Gottstein and Deutsche’s chief financial officer James von Moltke – might hope to win senior roles in a Weber-sponsored European mega-bank; while the third – departing UBS chief executive Sergio


