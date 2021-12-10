The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
The Euromoney 25

UniCredit: Orcel lays the ground for a strategic refresh

By Dominic O’Neill
December 10, 2021
Share

Beyond the headline-grabbing talks on buying Banca Monte dei Paschi, the new chief executive has radically reshaped the bank as he seeks to better harness its potential.


em25 1920x1070 v2.png
The Euromoney 25: Full Index
December 10, 2021

Negotiations over a potential purchase of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena inevitably attracted most attention during Andrea Orcel’s first year at UniCredit. The fall in the latter’s share price after the news in October that the deal was not going ahead indicates how much the market changed its attitude to that long-discussed deal since Orcel’s arrival in April.

Before deciding his strategy for the years ahead, though, Orcel’s priority has been to make sure that his team is properly structured and staffed. Changes were sorely needed, in his view, to reduce complexity and to make sure there was less doubt as to where responsibilities lay and that the bankers overseeing UniCredit’s most important markets should be more empowered, especially at a country level.

One of his first actions, a month after he joined, was to cut the number of executives almost by half, to 15. In doing so, he largely dismantled the elaborate co-head structure that his predecessor, Jean Pierre Mustier, had put in place across much of the top and mid level of management.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

The Euromoney 25 BankingUniCreditItaly
Share
Dominic O’Neill
Dominic O’Neill is EMEA editor. He joined Euromoney in 2007 to cover emerging markets, focusing on central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and later on Latin America. Based in London, he has covered developed market banking since 2015.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree