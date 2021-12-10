The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
The Euromoney 25

Credit Suisse: A year of living chaotically

By Elliot Wilson
December 10, 2021
Share

Credit Suisse’s hopes for 2021 were dashed by March, thanks to Greensill’s collapse and Archegos’s implosion. It really needs 2022 to go well.


em25 1920x1070 v2.png
The Euromoney 25: Full Index
December 10, 2021

After the turmoil of 2020, 2021 was supposed to be a year of super-sized numbers, as banks benefited from a global economic bounce. For most, it was. For Credit Suisse, it was assuredly not.

First came the collapse of Greensill Capital. Credit Suisse ran $10 billion worth of funds that invested in notes issued by the supply-chain finance specialist, which filed for insolvency in March.

Then came the shocking implosion of Archegos Capital Management. The meltdown of a hedge fund that lived and died on its love of heavily leveraged stock bets, cost UBS $861 million, Morgan Stanley $911 million, and Nomura $2.9 billion.

But in absorbing a $5.5 billion hit, Credit Suisse was by far the most exposed: Archegos hit both its brand and balance sheet.

Thomas Gottstein_400x225.jpg
Thomas Gottstein

Instead of posting its best trading quarter for a decade, it recorded a SFr252 million ($269 million) loss in the first three months of the year, against net income of SFr1.31


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

The Euromoney 25 BankingCredit SuisseSwitzerland
Share
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree