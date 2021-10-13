The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Fintech

DeFi: Beware of the liquidators

By Peter Lee
October 13, 2021
Share

Liquidators are the hidden predators lurking in decentralized finance protocols waiting to snap up collateral at big discounts from the unwary.

alligator-hidden-free-960.jpg

A core function of the banking system is to enable people lucky enough to have some money to earn interest by lending it out to users who can afford to borrow it.

Banks are regulated principal intermediaries between the two groups. They take a margin between the cost of their own liabilities paid to depositors and the charges on their loans to borrowers. That margin pays for credit underwriting and other infrastructure, expected losses and, in theory, leaves a surplus for banks’ shareholders. The system has evolved over centuries.

It is now broken.

Many potential borrowers are excluded. Depositors are being paid nothing in nominal terms and charged negative real rates as inflation surges.

As institutional interest in digital assets accelerates, investors have a broader appetite for crypto assets
Guido Buehler, Seba Bank
Guido-Buehler-Seba-bank-480.jpg

That’s why decentralized finance (DeFi) has taken off in the last year and is steadily drawing more and more capital out of the conventional financial system with the new promise of yield, as well as hopes for capital appreciation in cryptocurrencies.

On October 13, Seba Bank, a Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, FINMA, -licenced, Swiss, digital assets banking platform, launched Seba Earn, which it describes as an institutional-grade solution to enable investors to earn yield on their crypto holdings in permissioned DeFi protocols, as well as from lending Bitcoin and Ethereum directly with Seba Bank.

Guido


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Fintech FintechBlockchain
Share
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree