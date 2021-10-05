The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Quotes of the month

October 05, 2021
Share

October 2021

speak-up-960.jpg

“Everybody has been saying that data is an issue for the last 10 years; and sometimes data gaps have been a fig leaf for a slow pace of progress” 

Jean Boissinot, deputy director for financial stability at the Banque de France, says that institutions cannot wait for perfection on climate stress tests


“Why not develop a set of principles where we focus the ownership power of the world’s largest pension funds on UN norms and principles?” 

James Gifford, head of sustainable & impact advisory and thought leadership at Credit Suisse, tells Euromoney how the UN’s PRI were made


“You can’t be green without being Paris-aligned, but you can be Paris-aligned without being green” 

Harry Boyd-Carpenter, head of the EBRD’s green economy and climate action team, describes the challenge of fighting climate change while promoting economic development


“BNDES’s environmental and sustainable department was founded in 1991 and my goal is to shut it down”

Gustavo Montezano, president of BNDES, takes a robust approach to sustainability





You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionFront EndQuotes of the monthOctober 2021
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree