Quotes of the month
October 2021
“Everybody has been saying that data is an issue for the last 10 years; and sometimes data gaps have been a fig leaf for a slow pace of progress”
Jean Boissinot, deputy director for financial stability at the Banque de France, says that institutions cannot wait for perfection on climate stress tests
“Why not develop a set of principles where we focus the ownership power of the world’s largest pension funds on UN norms and principles?”
James Gifford, head of sustainable & impact advisory and thought leadership at Credit Suisse, tells Euromoney how the UN’s PRI were made
“You can’t be green without being Paris-aligned, but you can be Paris-aligned without being green”
Harry Boyd-Carpenter, head of the EBRD’s green economy and climate action team, describes the challenge of fighting climate change while promoting economic development
“BNDES’s environmental and sustainable department was founded in 1991 and my goal is to shut it down”
Gustavo Montezano, president of BNDES, takes a robust approach to sustainability