Climate stress tests: How regulators are turning the screw on banks

Photo: Getty

Annual stress tests of bank balance sheets were one of the last decade’s most obvious supervisory responses to the global financial crisis. With a wave of new bottom-up assessments now getting under way, regulators hope to do something similar with climate risks. Can they do it or will this simply result in a toothless box-ticking exercise?

By Mark Baker
October 04, 2021
Can the response to one crisis inform the response to another? Financial regulators across the world are hoping that the answer to that question is a resounding ‘yes’ as they grapple to repurpose the balance sheet stress testing regime that was adopted in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis to fit the even more awesome challenge posed by a warming planet.

Jump to:

  • What regulators expect
  • The tests: France, the UK and Europe
  • The data challenge
  • What the NGFS is doing
  • How much to disclose?
  • Will there be capital add-ons?

    • This year marks the moment when regulators have fired their machinery into action. An early effort to quantify climate risks to the banking sector by Dutch authorities in 2018 and a landmark pilot bottom-up test of the French financial sector in 2021 by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) have set the scene for more complex scrutiny being undertaken right now by the Bank of England (BoE) and next year by the European Central Bank together with the European Banking Authority.

    Tags

    ESG ESGCOP26RegulationUnited KingdomFranceWestern Europe
    Mark Baker
    Mark Baker is Deputy Editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.
