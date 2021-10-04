Climate stress tests: How regulators are turning the screw on banks

Can the response to one crisis inform the response to another? Financial regulators across the world are hoping that the answer to that question is a resounding ‘yes’ as they grapple to repurpose the balance sheet stress testing regime that was adopted in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis to fit the even more awesome challenge posed by a warming planet.

This year marks the moment when regulators have fired their machinery into action. An early effort to quantify climate risks to the banking sector by Dutch authorities in 2018 and a landmark pilot bottom-up test of the French financial sector in 2021 by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) have set the scene for more complex scrutiny being undertaken right now by the Bank of England (BoE) and next year by the European Central Bank together with the European Banking Authority.