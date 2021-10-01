The United Nations free-thinkers who coined the term ‘ESG’ and changed the world

For James Gifford, the jump from building push-email programmes for Australian climate activists and sitting in Geneva framing the United Nations’ Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) was surprisingly short.

These days, Gifford is head of sustainable & impact advisory and thought leadership at Credit Suisse in Zurich. But rewind to 2003, and you find a driven and ideological twenty-something academic with time on his hands before he kicks off a five-year economics PhD at the University of Sydney.

Instead of killing that time with leisure, he wrote to the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI). “I said I would love to do an internship, and that I had some ideas I’d like to contribute.”

They responded with a ‘sure, fine with us’, and so a few days later he pitched up in Geneva and got to work as an unpaid intern.

It