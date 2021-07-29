The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Treasury

Supply chains get more attention in sustainable trade finance

By Paul Golden
July 29, 2021
Share

Banks are taking a more proactive approach to sustainable trade finance, recognizing that their responsibilities extend beyond simply providing financially competitive products.

chain-green-links-sustainability-960.jpg

Sustainable trade finance involves enabling clients to support suppliers that meet pre-agreed criteria with access to off-balance sheet finance at attractive rates. But banks are increasingly aware that it is also important to engage with clients about the environmental impact of their supply chains to find out how they can be supported in their green transition or improve their sustainable supply chain credentials.

This is a topic that bankers say has increased in prominence since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Parvaiz Dalal, head of supply chain finance at Citi, says he is having many more conversations with clients on the topic of sustainable working capital compared with before the pandemic.

“In some cases these discussions are about how we can help the client achieve their own targets, while in others we are looking at mechanisms to also include their customers and suppliers,” he explains.

Sourcing reliable data to make such assessments is a challenge
Parvaiz Dalal, Citi
Parvaiz-Dalal-Citi-635.jpg

Societe Generale’s green trade finance offer’s eligibility framework integrates the ‘do no significant harm’ principle and the minimum social safeguards of the EU taxonomy, explains Sebastien Halley des Fontaines, head of structured trade finance.

“Our


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Treasury TreasuryESGTrade Finance
Share
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree