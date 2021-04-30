Quotes of the month

The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

April 30, 2021
“A lot of institutions like to think of themselves as MFOs, whereas in reality they are just large fund management companies”

Valerie Mantot-Groene, regional managing director Asia Pacific at Apex Group, explains the fluidity of family offices


“There are now so many Spacs that Pipe investors no longer have the bandwidth or appetite to look in-depth”

Guillermo Baygual, co-head of M&A in EMEA at JPMorgan, is keeping a close eye on appetite for this year’s market phenomenon


“We are trying to be proactive rather than waiting until something goes wrong. The last thing we want is for newcomers to the market to have their hopes crushed and never come back to the markets”

Mikhail Mamuta, head of the service for consumer protection and financial inclusion of the central bank of Russia, has a delicate balancing act in front of him in managing retail investor expectations


“A lot of what activists have sought in other sectors – breakups or spinoffs to give a simpler business and a clearer equity story – could be applied to much of the financial sector too”





