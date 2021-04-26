The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Shareholder activists have European banks in their sights

US hedge funds have cleared the way for more activist-style investing in European financial institutions. Now some home-grown activist funds are targeting banks too. They will need to adapt their tactics – and some banks still have barriers to hide behind – but underperforming bank chief executives have another reason to be worried.

By Dominic O’Neill
April 26, 2021
Photo: iStock

Emmanuel Faber’s exit as chief executive and chairman of French food company Danone in March was a landmark victory for shareholder activism in Europe. It proved that even a national champion, in the continent’s most notoriously protective state – and a company that had previously resisted activists – was now fair game.

Could the banks be next?

European banks make obvious targets for activists as their valuations are low and there is a clear need to restructure. Management, boards, trade unions, regulators and politicians all have interests and views that can stand in the way of a more returns-orientated transformation. As at Danone under Faber, bank executives are under pressure to do more to honour their commitment to shareholder returns, as well as to other stakeholders.

  • In banking, Cevian takes the long view
  • Could Elliott target European banks?

