Shareholder activists have European banks in their sights
US hedge funds have cleared the way for more activist-style investing in European financial institutions. Now some home-grown activist funds are targeting banks too. They will need to adapt their tactics – and some banks still have barriers to hide behind – but underperforming bank chief executives have another reason to be worried.
Emmanuel Faber’s exit as chief executive and chairman of French food company Danone in March was a landmark victory for shareholder activism in Europe. It proved that even a national champion, in the continent’s most notoriously protective state – and a company that had previously resisted activists – was now fair game.
Could the banks be next?
European banks make obvious targets for activists as their valuations are low and there is a clear need to restructure. Management, boards, trade unions, regulators and politicians all have interests and views that can stand in the way of a more returns-orientated transformation. As at Danone under Faber, bank executives are under pressure to do more to honour their commitment to shareholder returns, as well as to other stakeholders.