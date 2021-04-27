The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Treasury

Bank of England opens RTGS to blockchain-based payments

By Peter Lee
April 27, 2021
Share

Fnality applies for a DLT-based sterling payment system pointing the way to faster and more resilient decentralized financial market infrastructure.

Bank-of-England-tech-iStock-960.jpg
The Bank of England in the City of London. Photo: iStock

The Bank of England (BoE) announced on April 19 a new omnibus account to enable its real-time gross settlement (RTGS) system – which holds accounts for banks, building societies and other financial institutions – to connect to a wider range of payment systems, including those using distributed ledger technology (DLT).

Under the new model, an operator of a payment system can hold money in the omnibus account to fund its participants’ balances with central bank money. This will allow them to offer innovative payment services, while having the security of central bank money settlement.

On the same day, Fnality International, a private consortium supported by 15 leading financial institutions, announced it had applied to the BoE to operate on the omnibus account model, the first in what it hopes will become a network of DLT-based payment systems.

This is hugely important for Fnality, but also for the whole payments market
Rhomaios Ram, Fnality
Rhomaios_Ram_400x225.jpg

It had been waiting for this moment.

Fnality


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Treasury Western EuropeUnited KingdomFintechBlockchainCryptocurrenciesP2PTreasuryPayments
Share
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree