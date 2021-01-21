The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Treasury

EPI readies launch of bank-backed card challenger

By Dominic O’Neill
January 21, 2021
The pan-European payments initiative benefits from links to many of Europe’s largest banks – and has fintech in its sights.

Whether it’s Paypal, Apple Pay, Visa or Mastercard, US payments companies are taking over in Europe. Can the European Payments Initiative (EPI) – helped by the commitment of flows from banks in continental Europe’s biggest economies – challenge them?

At a basic level, EPI is the germ of a pan-European successor to national bank-owned debit card networks such as Carte Bancaire in France, GiroPay in Germany, and Bancomat in Italy.

But the idea behind EPI is also that a pan-European provider will have the scale to make the kinds of investment in technology that national schemes cannot afford.

And unlike those, this one will be able to be used internationally, albeit initially only in continental Europe. This will give retailers operating across the continent the convenience of only having to work with one provider.

Martina Weimert, EPI

Banks in some countries in Europe, such as the Netherlands and the UK, don’t try to challenge Visa and Mastercard with their own schemes. But this comes at the cost of high fees and control over the product, according to Martina Weimart, EPI’s newly joined chief executive.

Dominic O’Neill
Dominic O’Neill is Europe Editor. He has written about banking and finance for Euromoney since 2007 and has covered both emerging and developed markets.
