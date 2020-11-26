The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Treasury

Closed-loop payment networks are a growing industry challenge

By Paul Golden
November 26, 2020
Share

New entrants proposing closed-loop systems that short-circuit traditional approaches represent an existential threat that transaction bankers cannot ignore.

Circular economy concept.
BsWei/Getty Images/iStockphoto

How can a heterogeneous banking industry burdened with regulatory requirements reinvent itself to stay relevant in cross-border payments?

There was much discussion at Sibos this year about the importance of collaboration between banks and fintechs. The more interesting challenge is what banks are doing to ensure they do not end up as mere settlement providers.

This would have a dramatic impact on revenue.

Shirish Wadivkar, global head of correspondent banking products at Standard Chartered, suggests that such a scenario is unlikely, but no more unlikely than traditional banks sustaining their market share indefinitely.

Shirish-Wadivkar-Standard-Chartered-960x535.png
Shirish Wadivkar, Standard Chartered

“Either way, the reality will be compression of our overall business margins, because even moderate increases in volumes moving to closed-loop payment networks will impact average yields from payments,” he says.

Banks have stepped up through their participation in both Swift’s new strategy for payments and the Bankers Association for Finance and Trade’s (Baft) global payments industry council.

The noise around distributed-ledger technology (DLT) pushed the industry – and especially Swift – to react and helped drive forward initiatives such as Swift gpi, according to Ross Jones, global payment solutions director at Barclays.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Treasury Payments
Share
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree