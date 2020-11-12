The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Foreign Exchange

FX analysts grapple with euro outlook as Covid cases rise

By Paul Golden
November 12, 2020
Share

There is broad agreement that the ECB will cut rates further, but the coronavirus pandemic is seen as the key factor governing the outlook for the euro.

euro-covid-bank-notes-money-960.jpg

Despite agreeing on the likelihood of the European Central Bank (ECB) cutting interest rates further, analysts differ in their expectations for the value of the euro at the end of this turbulent year.

In a research note published at the end of October, George Saravelos, global head of FX research at Deutsche Bank, suggested the key variable for EUR/USD was neither the ECB policy response nor the scale of Covid lockdowns, but rather a stabilization in coronavirus numbers.

“A relative peaking of Covid cases in Europe versus a rise in the US, in addition to rising political risk premium on the back of dysfunctional US politics should be helpful to the euro,” he tells Euromoney.

According to Paul Robson, head of G10 FX strategy EMEA at NatWest Markets, a Brexit deal has potential to support the euro.

We see EUR/USD appreciation in 2021, but the euro to underperform other currencies
Ebrahim Rahbari, Citi
Ebrahim-Rahbari-Citi-328.jpg

“The sign-off for the European Union recovery fund should also be supportive, as it should reduce the currency’s risk premium,” he adds.

Kamakshya Trivedi, co-head of global foreign exchange, interest rates and emerging markets strategy research at Goldman Sachs, says the bank does not think that lockdowns in the euro area will cause EUR to depreciate outright.

“However,


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Foreign Exchange Foreign ExchangeEurozoneCoronavirus
Share
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree