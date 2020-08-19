The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Capital Markets

The EU recovery fund may transform European bond markets

The EU’s new recovery fund is a historic step to help the countries worst affected by Covid avoid a debt trap. If the EU’s short-term bills become a risk-free, interest-rate instrument, this temporary response to the deadly virus could become a permanent change to Europe’s capital markets

By Peter Lee
August 19, 2020
Share
iStock whale EU recovery png 1920px.png

In This Story

  • Vast issuance programme
    • EU could soon be borrowing €200 billion a year
  • Where to start?
    • Syndications first, with new issue concessions
  • The case for T-bills
    • Early move could raise a lot of money quickly
  • Becoming a sovereign
    • Pitch is high quality exposure to whole of EU
  • Euros, but maybe dollars too
    • Issuing outside the euro would give flexibility
  • Completing CMU
    • T-bills might transform Europe's capital markets
  • Temporary to permanent?
    • Will emergency response be dismantled?

    Towards the end of September the EU will launch a large new borrowing programme in the international debt capital markets that may see it sell over €30 billion of new bonds in the last three months of 2020.

    Take out a complimentary trial

    Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

     

    Already a user?

    Login now

     