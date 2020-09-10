Global Excellence in Leadership 2020: Gottstein makes his mark at Credit Suisse

Thomas Gottstein Thomas Gottstein

Thomas Gottstein took over as chief executive of Credit Suisse on February 14, 2020, in extraordinary circumstances.

The board had asked his old boss, Tidjane Thiam, to leave on February 7, after evidence had emerged that Iqbal Khan, former head of International Wealth Management, had not been the only departing Credit Suisse executive to be put under surveillance – whether Thiam knew of this or not.

