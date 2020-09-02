Real Estate Survey Voting

Real Estate Survey 2020

Voting for Euromoney's Real Estate Survey 2020 has completed and results will be published 10 September.

The survey opened 5th March and closed 7th May.

Euromoney invited all leading real estate Advisers and Consultants (e.g. Agencies, Valuers, Tax and Legal advisers, Research providers), Developers, Banks, Investment Managers and Corporate End Users to take part in our 16th annual Real Estate Survey.

If you have any questions regarding the survey, or are interested in participating in the next survey, please do not hesitate to contact survey and indices manager Chen-Ta Sung on chenta.sung@euromoney.com; or insight@euromoney.com.

How the Real Estate Survey works

Euromoney invites leading firms involved in the real estate sector to submit information about their activities and market opinions. The awards are then decided on the basis of peer nominations provided by the survey respondents.