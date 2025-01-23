CASH MANAGEMENT SURVEY - CORPORATE 2023

Euromoney’s Cash Management Survey receives responses from the leading cash managers, treasurers and financial officers worldwide, telling us about the standard of international cash management services they receive from their banks. It is considered the benchmark survey for the global cash management industry and the most comprehensive guide to the cash management arena in the market.
In 2023, the Non-Financial Institutions survey received 28,924 responses, an increase of almost 7,000 responses compared to the 2022 survey.
For details of the Euromoney Cash Management Survey 2023 for Financial Institutions, please see here.
The re-use/distribution of any of the rankings requires the express permission of Euromoney Insight – please contact insight@euromoney.com if you wish to discuss this further.
|Market Leader
|2023
|2022
|Bank
|1
|1
|HSBC
|2
|2
|Citi
|3
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|4
|7
|BNP Paribas
|5
|8
|JPMorgan
|6
|13
|Societe Generale
|7
|12
|Bank of America
|8
|5
|UniCredit
|9
|9
|Standard Chartered
|10
|10
|Santander Group
|11
|4
|DBS Bank
|12
|14
|BBVA
|13
|17
|Commerzbank
|14
|25
|ING Group
|15
|18
|MUFG
|16
|6
|Itau UniBanco
|17
|16
|Bank of China
|18
|28
|Credit Agricole
|19
|15
|Mashreqbank
|20
|21
|ICBC
|21
|29
|FAB
|22
|27
|Intesa San Paolo
|23
|19
|Mizuho Financial Group
|24
|30
|Emirates NBD
|25
|36
|CaixaBank
|26
|22
|UBS
|27
|51
|Standard Bank
|28
|31
|Raiffeisenbank International
|29
|40
|Nordea
|30
|26
|SMBC
|31
|43
|Barclays
|32
|34
|China Construction Bank
|33
|71
|Wells Fargo
|34
|11
Cash Management Survey Results 2022
To see the Euromoney Cash Management Survey 2022 results, please click here.
