CASH MANAGEMENT SURVEY - CORPORATE 2023

Euromoney’s Cash Management Survey receives responses from the leading cash managers, treasurers and financial officers worldwide, telling us about the standard of international cash management services they receive from their banks. It is considered the benchmark survey for the global cash management industry and the most comprehensive guide to the cash management arena in the market.

In 2023, the Non-Financial Institutions survey received 28,924 responses, an increase of almost 7,000 responses compared to the 2022 survey.

For details of the Euromoney Cash Management Survey 2023 for Financial Institutions, please see here.

The re-use/distribution of any of the rankings requires the express permission of Euromoney Insight – please contact insight@euromoney.com if you wish to discuss this further.

Market Leader
2023 2022   Bank
1 1   HSBC
2 2   Citi
3 3   Deutsche Bank
4 7   BNP Paribas
5 8   JPMorgan
6 13   Societe Generale
7 12   Bank of America
8 5   UniCredit
9 9   Standard Chartered
10 10   Santander Group
11 4   DBS Bank
12 14   BBVA
13 17   Commerzbank
14 25   ING Group
15 18   MUFG
16 6   Itau UniBanco
17 16   Bank of China
18 28   Credit Agricole
19 15   Mashreqbank
20 21   ICBC
21 29   FAB
22 27   Intesa San Paolo
23 19   Mizuho Financial Group
24 30   Emirates NBD
25 36   CaixaBank
26 22   UBS
27 51   Standard Bank
28 31   Raiffeisenbank International
29 40   Nordea
30 26   SMBC
31 43   Barclays
32 34   China Construction Bank
33 71   Wells Fargo
34 11  

  • TB Leadership Mindset
    Eva Rubio, BBVA
    BBVA’s Rubio on a sustainability-first mindset
    As the global banking sector faces increasingly complex challenges, sustainability has emerged as a defining priority for institutions looking to shape the future. Eva Rubio Garcia, head of global transaction banking at BBVA, speaks exclusively with Euromoney about driving change through sustainability.
    Ana Voicila, January 23, 2025
  • TB Leadership Mindset
    Template_TBLM Profile Picture.png
    Finastra’s Paris on bringing the future forward
    In an era defined by rapid technological evolution, geopolitical uncertainty and shifting customer expectations, transaction banking finds itself at a crossroads. Euromoney sat down with Simon Paris, then CEO of Finastra, and Sylvie Boucheron-Saunier, Finastra’s CRO for payments, to discuss how banks can best move forward.
    Andrei Charniauski, January 21, 2025
  • Treasury
    USE-skyscrapers-London-office-pixabay-960.jpg
    Reimagining custody: Lessons from transaction services and the path to modernisation
    The past decade has seen transaction services undergo dramatic change, consistently leading the charge in innovation. And with an overlapping institutional client base, custodians are now recognising the urgent need for a measured modernisation of their services to the industry. We explore the parallels between the transaction banking and custody sectors, examining lessons from transaction banking that could shape the future of custody.
    Paul Golden, January 17, 2025
  • Treasury
    Chris-Cox-Citi-official-2025-960.jpg
    Exclusive: Chris Cox on Citi’s trade finance business
    Citi’s Chris Cox talks to Euromoney about building a modern trade finance platform, tackling geographic fragmentation and embracing client-centric innovation.
    Paul Golden, January 15, 2025
  • Treasury
    2025-hexagon-digital-iStock-960.jpg
    Transaction banking: 2024 wrap-up, 2025 warm-up
    In 2024, the transaction banking landscape has been reshaped by rapid innovation, evolving client demands and a volatile economic environment. From the rise of real-time payments and trade digitisation to the challenges of navigating higher interest rates and bolstering cybersecurity, it has been a year of adaptation and progress.
    Ana Voicila, January 10, 2025
  • Treasury
    world-map-currency-symbols-iStock-960.jpg
    JPMorgan on innovating real-time cross-border payments
    As global banks race to transform cross-border payments, JPMorgan leads with a distinctive dual-track approach, combining traditional rail enhancements with blockchain innovation.
    Larissa Ku, January 09, 2025
