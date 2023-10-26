Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Surveys

Cash Management Survey - Corporate 2022

Untitled

Untitled

For details of the Euromoney Cash Management Survey 2022 for Financial Institutions, please see here.

The re-use/distribution of any of the rankings requires the express permission of Euromoney Insight – please contact insight@euromoney.com if you wish to discuss this further.

USE THE TABS BELOW TO NAVIGATE THE RESULTS

Global
Regional
Domestic
...
Market Leader    
2022 2021   Bank
1 1   HSBC
2 2   Citi
3 3   Deutsche Bank
4 4   DBS Bank
5 6   UniCredit
6 11   Itau UniBanco
7 5   BNP Paribas
8 9   JPMorgan
9 7   Standard Chartered
10 14   Santander Group
11 17   Bradesco
12 8   Bank of America
13 10   Societe Generale
14 13   BBVA
15 12   Mashreqbank
16 15   Bank of China
17 20   Commerzbank
18 16   MUFG
19 18   Mizuho Financial Group
20 21   Banco do Brasil
21 19   ICBC
22 27   UBS
23 28   HDFC Bank
24 25   ADCB
25 30   ING Group
26 24   SMBC
27 29   Intesa San Paolo
28 33   Credit Agricole
29 36   FAB
30 22   Emirates NBD
31 23   Raiffeisenbank International
32 35   ICICI Bank
33 59   SEB
34 43   China Construction Bank
35 26   Bank of China (Hong Kong)
36

To unlock this content.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now
Copy of CASH MANAGEMENT - ML LOGOS (1).png

Cash Management Survey Results 2021

To see the Euromoney Cash Management Survey 2021 results, please click here.

Untitled

View Other transaction services Coverage

Load More

MORE INFORMATION