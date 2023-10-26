Cash Management Survey - Corporate 2022

Untitled
Global
Regional
Domestic
|Market Leader
|2022
|2021
|Bank
|1
|1
|HSBC
|2
|2
|Citi
|3
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|4
|4
|DBS Bank
|5
|6
|UniCredit
|6
|11
|Itau UniBanco
|7
|5
|BNP Paribas
|8
|9
|JPMorgan
|9
|7
|Standard Chartered
|10
|14
|Santander Group
|11
|17
|Bradesco
|12
|8
|Bank of America
|13
|10
|Societe Generale
|14
|13
|BBVA
|15
|12
|Mashreqbank
|16
|15
|Bank of China
|17
|20
|Commerzbank
|18
|16
|MUFG
|19
|18
|Mizuho Financial Group
|20
|21
|Banco do Brasil
|21
|19
|ICBC
|22
|27
|UBS
|23
|28
|HDFC Bank
|24
|25
|ADCB
|25
|30
|ING Group
|26
|24
|SMBC
|27
|29
|Intesa San Paolo
|28
|33
|Credit Agricole
|29
|36
|FAB
|30
|22
|Emirates NBD
|31
|23
|Raiffeisenbank International
|32
|35
|ICICI Bank
|33
|59
|SEB
|34
|43
|China Construction Bank
|35
|26
|Bank of China (Hong Kong)
|36...
