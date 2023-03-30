Euromoney's Private Banking Awards
Recognising Excellence in Private Banking
Euromoney’s Private Banking Awards is the preeminent annual awards programme of the worldwide private banking and wealth management industry.
For over 20 years, the programme has recognised the private banks of distinction across key categories, which today includes high to ultra-high net worth, family office services, wealth transfer and succession planning, digital services, discretionary portfolio management and ESG investing.
ABOUT THE AWARDS
From 11 global awards – including world’s best private bank, and best private bank for entrepreneurs – to multiple regional and country awards, the comprehensive programme covers the business areas of private banking and wealth management that are most important to an institution’s key stakeholders, board and executive management teams.
We seek the best of the best in private banking services globally, regionally and in each country. This simply means we are looking for the banks that can best demonstrate how they have truly excelled over the award period in providing their clients with the best possible advice, service and solutions.
Each award is submission-based, allowing each bank to tell the story of its achievements, innovations and performance over the 12-month award period, which runs from October to September each year.
THE JUDGING AND RESEARCH PROCESS
Once submissions have been received, an in-house panel of researchers and editors determines the country-level award winners using a weighted scoring system.
An external judging panel of private banking experts assesses the regional and global awards. Our judges’ independent scoring and peer-to-peer feedback, together with insight from Euromoney’s editorial team, determines our regional and global winners.
Euromoney Awards
Analysts tracking the trajectory of Asian wealth and trends around gross domestic product are free to peruse government data, surveys and all available reports. Yet some of the most telling clues as to what is going on in this fast-growing region can be found inside the balance sheet of DBS Private Bank.
BNP Paribas Wealth Management is named the best private bank in the Middle East in this year’s private banking awards.
Size, scale, depth of client penetration – together with offering the full range of wealth management advice, products and services across multiple core markets – are key elements in recognising the leading private bank in any region.
The consistent growth in both the scale and the quality of Santander’s private banking business in Latin America this year has impressed the judging panel.