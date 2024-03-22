North America’s best regional private bank: JPMorgan Private Bank

If JPMorgan Private Bank has one objective, it is to provide to clients that magic combination of an institution with the power of a global financial leader and the intimacy of a private-banking relationship. It is led by Mary Callahan Erdoes.

It has not only succeeded in that for its North American clients but has also recently added substantially to its regional offering.

Our judges declared the bank the leading force in the North American market, able to showcase the broadest offering.

In particular, they hailed its number of new accounts, the analysis that can be offered to clients by the research and investment teams, as well as a well-implemented regional strategy, as evidenced by the launch of a new US family-office practice.

Mary Callahan Erdoes

In the first three quarters of 2023, the bank saw more than $887 billion in net new assets under management globally, bringing the total to $1.17