Nordics and Baltics’ best regional private bank: Carnegie Private Banking

Amid strong competition between the region’s leading private lenders, Carnegie Private Banking is the judging panel’s choice for best private bank in the Nordics and Baltics this year. The bank has also been recognized in three other categories: family office services, investment research and ultra-high net-worth individuals.

One of the many factors behind its success is Carnegie’s ability to provide a holistic private-bank offering that integrates the specific needs of each client, not just in terms of investment preferences and portfolio allocation but also with everything from tax and pensions to family law.

During the past year, the bank held around 130 physical and 30 digital strategy and knowledge-building events and seminars for clients, demonstrating its commitment to a hands-on approach to private banking.

Jörgen Grönlund

During the awards period, Carnegie made several important recruitments to key positions. Under the leadership of its new head of tax & legal Jörgen Grönlund, the bank continues to stand out for its tailored succession-planning services for investors and entrepreneurs in Sweden.

Carnegie