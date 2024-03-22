Western Europe’s best regional private bank: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

BNP Paribas Wealth Management operates across 17 countries, serving a client base of entrepreneurs, family offices and high net-worth individuals.

With €408 billion in assets under management in 2023, bolstered by €13.8 billion of net asset inflows in the first nine months of last year, 6,700 employees and offices in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, BNPP WM is a top global private bank and the leader in the eurozone.

This year in Western Europe, the firm, led by Vincent Lecomte, also picked up regional awards for the best private bank for digital solutions; for sustainability; investment research and philanthropic advisory.

“BNP Paribas Wealth Management is an international key player able to serve a large range of clients, developing high-quality services and leveraging on its universal bank DNA,” the judges said.

In Europe, the private banking business is promoted by BNPP’s retail banking networks, which notably bring it commanding market shares of wealth management in France and Belgium of 25%, as well as a strong position in Italy.

