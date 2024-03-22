Middle East’s best regional private bank: Emirates NBD Private Banking

Emirates NBD Private Banking’s retail banking and wealth management division generated its highest-ever revenue and strongest loan growth during the awards period and the firm is named Euromoney’s best private bank in the Middle East this year.

Revenue reached Dh16.2 billion ($4.4 billion), with lending up by 18% to Dh114 billion. Total income grew by 48% over 2022, thanks to the bank’s efforts to expand its geographic footprint, particularly in Saudi Arabia.

The bank has a network of relationship managers and investment advisers across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, UK, Singapore and India, and combines this local expertise with a global outlook across asset classes, sectors and geographies.

Marwan Hadi

Judges were impressed by several aspects of Emirates NBD Private Banking’s offering and the bank takes away two further regional award categories this year – best private bank for digital and best private bank for UHNW.

