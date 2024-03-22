Middle East’s best regional private bank: Emirates NBD Private Banking
Middle East’s best regional private bank: Emirates NBD Private Banking

March 22, 2024
Full Results

Emirates NBD Private Banking’s retail banking and wealth management division generated its highest-ever revenue and strongest loan growth during the awards period and the firm is named Euromoney’s best private bank in the Middle East this year.

Revenue reached Dh16.2 billion ($4.4 billion), with lending up by 18% to Dh114 billion. Total income grew by 48% over 2022, thanks to the bank’s efforts to expand its geographic footprint, particularly in Saudi Arabia.

The bank has a network of relationship managers and investment advisers across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, UK, Singapore and India, and combines this local expertise with a global outlook across asset classes, sectors and geographies.

Marwan-Hadi-Executive-Vice-President-and-Head-of-Retail-Banking-UAE-at-_Emirates-NBD-960.jpg
Marwan Hadi

Judges were impressed by several aspects of Emirates NBD Private Banking’s offering and the bank takes away two further regional award categories this year – best private bank for digital and best private bank for UHNW.

Topics

PB awardsBest private bankMiddle EastPB regional awardEmirates NBD
