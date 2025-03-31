Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

Euromoney’s Transaction Banking Awards


Celebrating excellence in the global transaction banking industry
KEY DATES:

Submissions Open: Tuesday 8 April 2025

Submissions Close: Friday 27 June 2025

Awards Dinner: Thursday 13 November 2025, London

For any questions on awards participation, please contact Alex Pang.

For any questions on methodology and award categories, please contact Ana Voicila.

ABOUT THE AWARDS

The Euromoney Transaction Banking Awards celebrate excellence in the global transaction banking industry. As a leading authority in financial markets, Euromoney recognizes institutions, fintechs, and technology providers that demonstrate innovation, leadership, and measurable impact across cash management, payments, trade finance, and technology.

Building on the success of the Awards for Excellence, these dedicated awards reflect the growing scale and importance of transaction banking globally. The program evaluates market leaders across global, regional, and country-specific categories, identifying those that are driving transformation and delivering outstanding value to clients.

Winners are selected through a rigorous research process, including data analysis, peer benchmarking, and direct engagement with market participants.

ELIGIBLE PARTICIPANTS

This year the Euromoney Transaction Banking Awards are open for transaction banks, digital / neo banks which offer transaction banking services, and to fintechs and software providers which offer solutions for this space.

ASSESSMENT AND JUDGING

Each submission is evaluated by Euromoney’s dedicated research team, applying a transparent and structured methodology.

The research process includes:

  • Submission review – A detailed analysis of entries against award criteria 
  • Interviews – Discussions with Euromoney analysts to provide additional insights 
  • Market research – Independent evaluation through industry benchmarking and proprietary Euromoney data  

The Transaction Banking Awards are part of the broader Euromoney’s research in this area, which includes: Cash Management Survey, Trade Finance Survey, Financial Institutions Survey, and Payments Product Capabilities.

