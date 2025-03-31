ABOUT THE AWARDS

The Euromoney Transaction Banking Awards celebrate excellence in the global transaction banking industry. As a leading authority in financial markets, Euromoney recognizes institutions, fintechs, and technology providers that demonstrate innovation, leadership, and measurable impact across cash management, payments, trade finance, and technology.

Building on the success of the Awards for Excellence, these dedicated awards reflect the growing scale and importance of transaction banking globally. The program evaluates market leaders across global, regional, and country-specific categories, identifying those that are driving transformation and delivering outstanding value to clients.

Winners are selected through a rigorous research process, including data analysis, peer benchmarking, and direct engagement with market participants.