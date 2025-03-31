Euromoney’s Transaction Banking Awards
Celebrating excellence in the global transaction banking industry
body copy
KEY DATES:
Submissions Open: Tuesday 8 April 2025
Submissions Close: Friday 27 June 2025
Awards Dinner: Thursday 13 November 2025, London
For any questions on awards participation, please contact Alex Pang.
For any questions on methodology and award categories, please contact Ana Voicila.
70/30 columns images and text area
ABOUT THE AWARDS
The Euromoney Transaction Banking Awards celebrate excellence in the global transaction banking industry. As a leading authority in financial markets, Euromoney recognizes institutions, fintechs, and technology providers that demonstrate innovation, leadership, and measurable impact across cash management, payments, trade finance, and technology.
Building on the success of the Awards for Excellence, these dedicated awards reflect the growing scale and importance of transaction banking globally. The program evaluates market leaders across global, regional, and country-specific categories, identifying those that are driving transformation and delivering outstanding value to clients.
Winners are selected through a rigorous research process, including data analysis, peer benchmarking, and direct engagement with market participants.
70/30 columns images and text area
ELIGIBLE PARTICIPANTS
This year the Euromoney Transaction Banking Awards are open for transaction banks, digital / neo banks which offer transaction banking services, and to fintechs and software providers which offer solutions for this space.
ASSESSMENT AND JUDGING
Each submission is evaluated by Euromoney’s dedicated research team, applying a transparent and structured methodology.
The research process includes:
- Submission review – A detailed analysis of entries against award criteria
- Interviews – Discussions with Euromoney analysts to provide additional insights
- Market research – Independent evaluation through industry benchmarking and proprietary Euromoney data
The Transaction Banking Awards are part of the broader Euromoney’s research in this area, which includes: Cash Management Survey, Trade Finance Survey, Financial Institutions Survey, and Payments Product Capabilities.
Euromoney Awards
Euromoney Awards
-
The bank has become a global payments powerhouse, delivering innovation and outperformance.
-
The bank says it is succeeding with Open Account Automation, the first module of a long-term initiative to digitize trade finance through new platform CashPro Supply Chain Solutions.
-
Transaction banking clients faced many challenges in 2023, mostly as a result of the rapidly shifting interest rate environment. That made it vital to have a banking partner that could supply reliable advice on liquidity management.
-
HSBC was the standout candidate in this award this year, dominating transaction banking in Asia.
-
HSBC wins the award for western Europe’s best bank for transaction services thanks to the delivery of an impressive range of services to corporate treasurers that the bank has developed over years of heavy investment.
-
The provision of transaction services in the Middle East has become one of the most fiercely competitive parts of the market, largely concentrated around banks’ ability to support local and regional champions as well as blue-chip multinationals operating in the region.
-
Nothing shows BBVA’s ability to harness what was once viewed as a disparate set of national banks around Latin America into a cohesive, integrated banking institution better than the success of its transaction services business.
-
Transaction services are a vital part of UniCredit’s rationale as a pan-European bank, and its leadership in this area is particularly evident in central and eastern Europe, where the bank’s regional head of transactions and payments is Riccardo Madinelli.
-
Citi stands head and shoulders above its rivals in this category. The products it generates are designed to help day-to-day business for all its clients, be they global corporates working in and across Africa, or African firms scaling up their regional and international presence.