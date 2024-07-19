CEE’s best bank for transaction services: UniCredit

Transaction services are a vital part of UniCredit’s rationale as a pan-European bank, and its leadership in this area is particularly evident in central and eastern Europe, where the bank’s regional head of transactions and payments is Riccardo Madinelli.

The Italian bank was voted market leader for CEE financial institutions in Euromoney’s 2023 cash management survey. Now, through its new group payments solutions division, UniCredit is focusing on group-wide harmonization, ensuring best practices are deployed across the network, so that clients in Slovenia get the same service as those in Milan.

Riccardo Madinelli

Last year, progress in this effort included rolling out the automated UCPayFX solution for corporate clients and micro-businesses in the Romanian retail sector, allowing access to more than 100 currencies. The next stage will be to launch the service in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

UniCredit