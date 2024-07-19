Latin America’s best bank for transaction services: BBVA
Awards for Excellence

Latin America’s best bank for transaction services: BBVA

July 19, 2024

AfE 2024

Nothing shows BBVA’s ability to harness what was once viewed as a disparate set of national banks around Latin America into a cohesive, integrated banking institution better than the success of its transaction services business.

Led by Eva Rubio, head of global transaction banking, BBVA has been evolving its products and services in this area to meet the needs of local customers throughout the region. It has also leveraged its regional breadth and European headquarters to win business from the growing ‘multi-Latinas’, as well as the multinational companies with businesses operating around Latin America.

Eva-Rubio_BBVA-official-512.jpg
Eva Rubio

BBVA Pivot has been the spearhead of this evolution, with the platform encompassing a range of treasury solutions that enable clients to support international activity and facilitate day-to-day business management. Pivot allows centralized operations in 15 countries and 24 currencies, via ebanking and by app, with transparent reconciliation.

