Africa’s best bank for transaction services: Citi

Citi stands head and shoulders above its rivals in this category. The products it generates are designed to help day-to-day business for all its clients, be they global corporates working in and across Africa, or African firms scaling up their regional and international presence.

CitiDirect, the US firm’s global online banking platform, caters to the needs of its transaction-banking clientele. The new version, following a successful pilot, was rolled out across 14 African markets in 2023, from Algeria to Zambia. Improvements were made to its cross-border payments services, delivering forex integration to clients and streamlining supporting document submission. Digital signature acceptance, part of CitiDirect’s onboarding portal, is now live in 12 markets region wide.

Its Trade Automated Onboarding Solution is also live in six sub-Saharan African states; the web-based supplier onboarding platform enables seamless self-registration and document submission when onboarding to one of Citi’s supply-chain finance programmes.