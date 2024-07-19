Western Europe’s best bank for transaction services: HSBC

HSBC wins the award for western Europe’s best bank for transaction services thanks to the delivery of an impressive range of services to corporate treasurers that the bank has developed over years of heavy investment.

The bank is becoming a key provider of the robust digital infrastructure required to make the dream of instant payments across the region a reality.

“For us, it is about delivering choice to treasurers and also about enabling use cases where making treasury real time is truly value added,” says Peter Crawley, European head of global payments solutions at HSBC.

“There are currently market limitations in delivering a truly instant experience. If you look at the EBA [European Banking Authority] data on SEPA [Single Euro Payments Area] only 16% of payments go across instants rails and one in 10 gets rejected,” he explains. “We can export invaluable experience to Europe from the UK where we know how open banking works and see the art of the possible in instant payments.”