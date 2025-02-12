Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Euromoney Financial Institutions 2025 Survey, part of the world's most comprehensive benchmarking in transaction banking. Previously part of the Cash Management survey, 2025 research is designed to provide unmatched insights into payments, liquidity management, and trade finance for FIs. With specialized pathways for both banks and non-banking financial institutions, this survey sets the stage to recognize and reward excellence on a global scale.

For 30 years, Euromoney’s transaction banking surveys have been the most comprehensive benchmarking exercise of the world’s banks active in this sector. The survey offers authoritative insight into the needs of financial institutions (banks and NBFIs) and their perceptions of the banks they work with.

ABOUT THE SURVEY

We survey clients across the world to ask which financial institutions they consider to be the best Cash Management & Trade Finance providers for FIs in their markets and how those firms perform across a range of categories.

New methodology and questionnaire.

For any questions on methodology, questionnaire or if you would like to participate, please contact Ana Voicila and Olga Kontodimou.

Survey Methodology Questionnaire

TIMELINE

Survey launch date: 17th February 2025

Survey end date: 6th April 2025

Data validation and analysis by Euromoney: April 2025

Banks featuring in rankings notified: May 2025

Results published: June 2025

