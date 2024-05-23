Euromoney’s Middle East Awards for Excellence were published on May 23, 2024.
The global awards, and all other regional and country awards, will be published on July 19, 2024.
Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024: Middle East
Euromoney celebrated the achievements of the Middle East’s best banks with a dinner in Dubai on May 22.
Best Bank
Best Investment Bank
Regional Awards
If there were two areas for any investment bank’s Middle East advisory team to specialise in and prove all-round excellence in last year, they were the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and outbound transactions. JPMorgan excelled on both counts.
If you visit the website of National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), it doesn’t take long to recognise that it takes corporate responsibility seriously.
In the face of increasing competition among regional and global banks, HSBC has again demonstrated its financing strength and expertise in the Middle East across the breadth of markets, sectors and geographies it is a leader in.
Emirates NBD Private Banking has a proven track record across wealth management in the Middle East. The Dubai-based firm scooped several wins at this year’s Euromoney private banking awards across global wealth management.
As more banks in the Middle East invest in their digital transformations, the largest banks in the region are competing to develop new digital products and services.
Last year was an important one for sustainable finance in the Middle East. Dubai hosted the COP28 conference, following on from Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt in 2022. This has well and truly put the spotlight on sustainable finance for banks, corporates and sovereigns in the region.
Emirates NBD has successfully exported its small and medium-sized business banking operations from the UAE to its other core markets of Saudi Arabia and Egypt, creating a regional SME banking champion.
The provision of transaction services in the Middle East has become one of the most fiercely competitive parts of the market, largely concentrated around a banks’ ability to bank local and regional champions as well as blue-chip multinationals operating in the region.
Country Best Bank and Best Investment Bank Awards
Country Category Awards
