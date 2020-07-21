The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Temasek result gives a window into sovereign wealth strategy through Covid

By Chris Wright
July 21, 2020
Share

The Singaporean investment company made a loss – but an impressive one in the circumstances.

Chris Wright on Asia 1920px.jpg

Temasek, one of Singapore’s sovereign wealth vehicles, today announced unaudited figures for its last financial year, showing a 2.3% decline in total shareholder return.

In the circumstances, that’s really not bad.

The Temasek financial year ends on March 31 – which, you’ll recall, was right in the teeth of the market declines as Covid escalated from being an Asian to a truly global concern. The World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a pandemic on March 11; the market bottom, for now at least, came 12 days later, and the Temasek year-end eight days after that.

The MSCI World Index was down 5.8% in the year to March 31, the MSCI AC Asia ex-Japan 9% and the MSCI Singapore Index 18.3%.

Temasek’s success in ducking most of this loss, and maintaining a compound total shareholder return of 7.5%

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree