Temasek result gives a window into sovereign wealth strategy through Covid

Temasek, one of Singapore’s sovereign wealth vehicles, today announced unaudited figures for its last financial year, showing a 2.3% decline in total shareholder return.

In the circumstances, that’s really not bad.

The Temasek financial year ends on March 31 – which, you’ll recall, was right in the teeth of the market declines as Covid escalated from being an Asian to a truly global concern. The World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a pandemic on March 11; the market bottom, for now at least, came 12 days later, and the Temasek year-end eight days after that.

The MSCI World Index was down 5.8% in the year to March 31, the MSCI AC Asia ex-Japan 9% and the MSCI Singapore Index 18.3%.

Temasek’s success in ducking most of this loss, and maintaining a compound total shareholder return of 7.5%