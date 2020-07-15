The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2020 Asia winners revealed

July 15, 2020
DBS reaffirms its best bank status in the region in this year’s Euromoney Awards for Excellence.

Regional awards

Euromoney has named DBS the best bank in Asia for the second year in a row in its Awards for Excellence 2020.

“Every conversation about the Singapore lender starts and ends with its digital transformation journey, and for good reason. DBS describes it as ‘one of the most comprehensive for a bank anywhere in the world’ – and it is hard to argue the point,” the magazine said.

Everything at DBS is built with disruption in mind, as well as with care and forethought. Rarely do these attributes overlap – there is never a sense that DBS is doing something for the sake of it.

