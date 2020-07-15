Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2020 Asia winners revealed

Euromoney has named DBS the best bank in Asia for the second year in a row in its Awards for Excellence 2020.

“Every conversation about the Singapore lender starts and ends with its digital transformation journey, and for good reason. DBS describes it as ‘one of the most comprehensive for a bank anywhere in the world’ – and it is hard to argue the point,” the magazine said.

Everything at DBS is built with disruption in mind, as well as with care and forethought. Rarely do these attributes overlap – there is never a sense that DBS is doing something for the sake of it.